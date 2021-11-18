Mathira talks about her emotionally abusive marriage

TV personality Mathira is sharing details about her marriage with former husband Farran J. Mirza.
Speaking to Fizaah Shoaib in a recent interview, the 29-year-old shared the kind of injustices that she witnessed while she was married to the singer.
“If a relationship is abusive, it will remain abusive, if a man hit you once, he will hit you twice," said Mathira in a statement.
"When I got married, I am so bold that I decided that I will contribute to household chore ten times more than a normal house wife. I should not have done it because I was not a maid," she added.
The star later talked about 'mental slavery' touching upon how women stay in abusive relationships so many years, thinking that their husband will change someday. "It's a team effort," added Mathira.
Mathira married Punjabi singer Farran J. Mirza in 2012. The couple welcomed son Ahil in 2014 before announcing their split in 2018.
