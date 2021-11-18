Hamza Ali Abbasi pens loved-up note for wife Naimal Khawar Khan on birthday

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is cherishing wife Naimal Khawar Khan on her birthday.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the JPNA actor shared a series of selfies with the Anaa star, thanking her for always being by his side.

"Thank you for loving me! Thankyou for being the most loving, caring and amazing wife and my best friend and the best mama for Mustafa," wrote Hamza, referring to their one-year-old child Mustafa.

He continued, "I am so grateful to Allah for you. Happy Birthday my Love, I LOVE YOU@naimalkhawarkhan."

Hamza and Naimal tied the knot in 2019. The lovebirds welcomed their first child, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.