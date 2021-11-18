Poker king Dan Bilzerian’s memoir delayed due to ‘offensive content’

Bilzerian’s memoir reportedly features detailed descriptions of his excessively hedonistic lifestyle

Professional poker player and Instagram influencer Dan Bilzerian’s new memoir has been delayed after printers staged a publishing strike over the book’s offensive content, reported Page Six.

Bilzerian’s memoir, titled The Setup, reportedly features detailed descriptions of his hedonistic lifestyle filled with women, drugs, and gambling, as well as many 7-by-20-inch color photos of nude or semi-clothed women.

The book’s blurb reads: “Wild stories (and even wilder photos)”





According to a spokesperson for Bilzerian, “There has been a delay on the binding of the book because the workers are protesting and walking out on their shift due to the ‘offensive’ content of the book that they were binding.”

Page Six also acquired an email sent to Bilzerian’s team by a manager at the printers that said, “We have an unusual situation unfolding. Several bindery workers saw the content of the book and have walked out on working that shift for the job.”

The manager added that the printing company is now bringing in different worker to finish the job.