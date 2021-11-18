Mehwish Hayat calls out ‘Sooryavanshi’ for promoting Islamophobia

After Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi and British actor Riz Ahmed, leading Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has spoken out against stereotypical and problematic portrayal of Muslims in Bollywood films.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient turned to social media and criticized Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's latest film Sooryavanshi.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Load Wedding actress called out the Indian film industry for promoting Islamophobia.

“ ‘Sooryavanshi’ is the latest film in Bollywood promoting islamophobia. The tide is turning in Hollywood & I hope that across the border they will also follow suit," wrote Hayat.

She also went on to urge Bollywood to 'build bridges' not 'hatred' in their movies. "As I’ve said, if not positive depictions, at least be fair in the way that you show Muslims. Build bridges not hatred!" concluded the Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress.

Earlier, president Alvi also expressed disappointment over Indian film industry for misrepresenting Muslims. In a tweet, he wrote, “Dangerous for India. In this Islamophobic hatred, India will destroy itself. No less, I hope and pray that sane elements within Indian society prevent this.”

Earlier, film director Rohit Shetty also responded the criticism around Muslim villains in the Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer.

"If I ask you one question - Jaykant Shikre (the antagonist in Singham, essayed by Prakash Raj) was a Hindu, then came in this universe (Rohit Shetty’s cop universe which includes Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba), a Hindu Godman who was the villain. In Simmba, Durva Yashwant Ranade (played by Sonu Sood) was a Maharashtrian. In these three films, negative forces were Hindu. Why wasn’t that a problem?” said Shetty.