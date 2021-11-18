Lady Gaga addresses the ‘impact’ of her Italian ancestry when making ‘House of Gucci’

Singer and songwriter Lady Gagra recently got candid about the effect of her Italian heritage on her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

She started off by telling the Hollywood Reporter, “I worked a lot on digging into my ancestry and kind of reversing the car, reverse assimilation.”

“How do I get out of the Italian American thing and get myself into what it means to be an Italian woman?”

Part of what makes a good character is knowing what the deep need of the character is,” Gaga went on to say.

“But you can’t understand what the deep need of your character is unless you understand your own. My deep need was always to make my father proud.”

“For Patrizia, I think it was to make her mother proud by way of mattering to a man. A man like Maurizio.”