'Kurulus:Osman' star Burak Özçivik accused of insulting four people on the set of TV series

Turkish actor Burak Özçivit has been accused of insulting workers on the sets of "Kurulus:Osman" in a lawsuit.
According to the website of Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet, an investigation was carried out into the incident which took place in Beykoz Riva in December last year.
The report said It was noted that the witnesses presented by the complainant confirmed the event in their statements. it said Özçivit's trial would begin in the coming days.
The Turkish publication reported that Özçivit's lawyer, Serkan Toper had made a written statement on the allegations against his client.
The lawyer was quoted as saying that the right to complain has been abused in the case.
"As a result of fictional allegations submitted to the judicial authorities, astronomical amounts were requested from the client, and when these demands were not met, the client's reputation in the public eye was attacked with untrue statements served to the press," Cumhuriyet quoted the lawyer as saying.
He added, "We firmly believe that the truth will emerge as a result of the trial, and that truth and truth will prevail against opportunism and baseless claims."
