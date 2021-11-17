 
Wednesday November 17, 2021
Akcent enjoys on-going trip to Hunza, calls it 'Paradise on earth'

Akcent's Adrian Sina is taking a trip to Northern areas of Pakistan

By Web Desk
November 17, 2021
Akcent's Adrian Sina is living every moment to the fullest amid his Hunza trip.

The musician, who announced that he will be visiting Pakistan's Northern areas last month, has officially landed in Hunza to start his trip.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the That's My Name hitmaker shared a photo of himself breathing freely in the refreshing air, dubbing the whole experience 'magic.'

In a previous video, the singer gave fans a sneak peek into his time walking on a bridge in the city.

"Paradise on earth," Sina captioned alongside the post. Fans could also spot the singer screaming out of joy in the clip.