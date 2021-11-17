Daniel Baldwin says brother Alec Baldwin being ‘targeted’ for political views

Daniel said Alec is being scapegoated in 'Rust' shooting case because he's 'opinionated'

Daniel Baldwin thinks his older brother, actor Alec Baldwin, is being ‘targeted’ for his political views after the latter landed in hot waters following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of his film Rust.

Appearing on The Domenick Nati Show on Monday, Daniel said Alec was being used as a scapegoat in the shooting case because “Alec’s got the name, though, doesn’t he?”

“So let’s go ahead and take Alec for his political views and the many, many wonderful things he’s done for different charities and people and his wife, and let’s see if we can’t sensationalize this and go after Alec."

Daniel added that his brother was being wrongly scrutinized because “he’s opinionated and he’s strong-headed and he has really staunch views on certain things, and those people who don’t like him will take advantage of him.”

In the wake of Alec’s accidental shooting of Halyna, Conservatives including Donald Trump Jr. have also labelled him a ‘killer’.

His younger brother slammed this narrative saying, “Let them run with it because six months from now, everyone’s going to realize [those] people are going to go to jail or they’re going to be sued, or whatever, and it won’t be him.”

He also went on to suggest that the blame lay with Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and the assistant director Dave Halls.

“Remember: The actor’s an idiot. They’re there to do the acting. A number of protocols that have been made known to the public and known in this case exonerate Alec of any responsibility at all.”