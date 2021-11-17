Quentin Tarantino sued by Miramax over ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

The lawsuit comes days after Tarantino announced that he will be releasing seven 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is getting sued by film studio Miramax after he announced plans to release non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on his 1994 cult classic Pulp Fiction, reported TMZ.

The lawsuit comes just days after Tarantino announced that he will be releasing seven Pulp Fiction NFTs that will not only include film art and commentary by Tarantino himself but also omitted scenes from an early script that did not make the final cut.

Miramax has said that Tarantino was sent a cease-and-desist order right after his announcement but to no avail, ultimately forcing the studio to sue him.

“Tarantino’s conduct has forced Miramax to bring this lawsuit against a valued collaborator in order to enforce, preserve, and protect its contractual and intellectual property rights relating to one of Miramax’s most iconic and valuable film properties,” read the studio’s lawsuit.

The studio also stated that it is in talks to forge its own NFT partnerships based on its vast library of films and that Tarantino’s venture could “lead others into believing Miramax is involved in it.”

“It could also mislead others into believing they have the rights to pursue similar deals or offerings, when in fact Miramax holds the rights needed to develop, market, and sell NFTs relating to its deep film library.”

Tarantino’s attorney has argued that he is well within his ‘reserved rights’ to use material from Pulp Fiction, citing his contract with Miramax which says that he retains rights to the film's “soundtrack album, music publishing, live performance, print publication (including, without limitation, screenplay publication, ‘making of’ books, comic books and novelization, in audio and electronic formats as well, as applicable), interactive media, theatrical and television sequel and remake rights, and television series and spinoff rights.”