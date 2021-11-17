Kanye West, Drake officially end decade-long feud

US rapper Kanye West and fellow musician Drake have officially ended their decade-long feud after the former extended an olive branch to him recently.
The I Love It singer turned to Instagram and shared a stunning photo, featuring music executive J Prince and Drake as they are hanging out together in Canadian rapper’s hometown Toronto.
In the photo, Kanye West can be seen standing next to Drake.
He posted the group photo with a dove of peace emoji.
The Love All singer also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared a video of him and Kanye together from the event.
In the video, Drake can be seen getting his arm around Kanye and listening to Dave Chappelle.
He shared the video clips with caption “You have reached your destination.”
Earlier, Kanye West in his message had said, “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.”
Zara Noor Abbas shares stunning clicks from her trip to Turkey
Taylor Swift's song All Too Well is widely believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal
Travis Scott's Astroworld festival saw a crush causing ten deaths so far with many hospitalised and more injured
Ed Sheeran said that the story is touched upon in his song Collide
Prince Charles last year postponed the tour due to coronavirus
Johnny Depp is followed by more than 11 million people on the Facebook-owned app