Britney Spears expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari?

US singer and songwriter Britney Spears has left her millions of fans speculating she was expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari.



The Toxic singer turned to Instagram and announced that she was thinking about having another baby after being freed from over 13-year conservatorship.

Britney, who confirmed her engagement to Sam in September, posted a black-and-white photo of adult feet next to those of a child standing on their tiptoes, saying “I'm thinking about having another baby!!!”

“I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure,” she further said.

Thousands of fans reacted to her post.

Commenting on it, Sam Asghari said, “I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me #chickenleg”

Sam and Britney got engaged in September this year after nearly five years of dating.

The Crazy singer also shares two sons Jayden James Federline, 15 and Sean Preston Federline, 16 with her former husband Kevin Federline.