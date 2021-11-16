Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla in Jordan 'back on tour'

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla met with Jordan´s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania on Tuesday at the start of a tour of Jordan and Egypt, their first since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

The visit by the prince who is heir to the throne comes at a time of concerns about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who missed the annual Remembrance service for fallen soldiers at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday "having sprained her back".

"Back on tour!" Prince Charles´ personal office at Clarence House said on Twitter, posting a video of the red carpet welcome and the guard of honour who greeted them as they landed in Amman.

"A very warm welcome to Jordan," Clarence House added, with a photograph of Britain´s heir apparent and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall meeting with King Abdullah and Queen Rania in the palace.

"We are celebrating a 100 years centenary for our country this year, and the special relationship with the United Kingdom is something that is in our heart, so it is of tremendous delight for me to welcome you back," Abdullah said as he welcomed the British couple.

Charles apologised that a planned trip to Jordan last year was postponed amid efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19, but said the "fact we can come now is hugely encouraging".

Later on Tuesday, the prince and Camilla visited Al-Maghtas, or Bethany Beyond the Jordan, the site where the faithful believe Jesus Christ was baptised, standing on the edge of the water in a moment of quiet reflection.AFP

