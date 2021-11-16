Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum has secret child

Paris Hilton has tied the knot with her hubby Carter Reum, but it turns out that he has been keeping a secret from the world.
According to a source, familiar to Carter’s personal life, he has a never-before-revealed love child who he has only met once when she came into this world nine years ago.
The girl’s mother, Laura Bellizzi, is a reality star who came in the show Secrets of Aspen and dated actor Mel Gibson for a short period.
"The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so," said a spokesperson for Reum.
As per signed documents, the venture capitalist acknowledged that the girl is his child despite not taking a paternity test.
Lady Gaga agreed that there was more to the story than simple greed
Avril and Mod celebrated their one year anniversary over the weekend with a sweet video on Instagram
According to reports, 'Laal Singh Chaddha's post-production couldn't be wrapped up on time
First photo from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding reception went viral on the internet
Harry Styles spoke about ‘compartmentalizing’ his personal and professional life
Taylor Swift left fans swooning over her as she ‘freaked out’ meeting with 'Boy Meets World' actor