Ananya Panday seeks positivity in recent post, ‘You can’t have a rainbow without rain’

Ananya Panday on Tuesday returned to social media with a positive video amid the ongoing drugs-on-cruise probe.
The Student of the Year 2 actor has been keeping a low profile since her named cropped up in the infamous case.
However, the actor made a comeback with a thoughtful message on Instagram, leaving fans impressed.
A short video shows the actor enjoying the beautiful scenery as she catches a glance at a big rainbow.
Dressed up in white tank top, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star is sitting in a car as she enjoys the captivating greenery.
The 23-year-old actor captioned the post, “You can’t have a rainbow without a little rain”.
Gushing over her daughter, Bhavana Panday headed to the comment section as she dropped three heart emoticons.
Panday landed in hot waters when her chats were linked to alleged drug peddling.
