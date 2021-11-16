‘House of Gucci’ dialogue coach unimpressed by Lady Gaga’s accent 

Lady Gaga was recently criticized by House of Gucci’s dialogue coach for her Italian accent in the film.
A Star is Born actor channelled the sexiest accent in the recently released movie as she played the Patrizia Reggiani's character.
However, Francesca De Martini who coached Salam Hayak for the project, opened up, “I feel bad saying this, but her accent is not exactly an Italian accent, it sounds more Russian.”
During her conversation with The Daily Beast, De Martini reflected, “What happened was this: Salma shot for one day and then asked for a dialogue coach,” the outlet quoted Martini.
“I think she heard the accent wasn’t right and she was worried — she wanted to do well,” she added.
During her work on film’s set, the Christmas In Rome actor got to closely observe Gaga’s dialogue delivery when she noticed that her dialect sounds a bit more Eastern European.
De Martini auditioned for a few roles in the project however was not roped in as an actor.
