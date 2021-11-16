Taylor Swift chases an ex’s wedding with ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ MV

Award-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has officially released her collaboration with Blake Lively in the form of a brand new music video titled I Bet You Think About Me’.
The entire project is the brand child of Blake Lively and encompasses Swift’s rebel flair.
The entire video opens with dialogue by Miles Teller as he prepares his wedding speech.
In it, he can be heard saying, "I will never forget the first time that I met you. I thought, 'Wowza, that is the most beautiful girl in the world.' You had the sweetest eyes, the softest smile…”
Shortly thereafter, Swift storms in a blood-red dress defaces the cake and starts her impromptu concert, centre stage.
Creative professionals who worked to create the magical world of 'Harry Potter' share their experience
Paris Hilton responds to Ayesha Omar's post wishing the socialite good luck in her new journey as a married woman
Cardi B posted pictures of her natural hairs on November 14 as she clapped back at misleading statements
Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt’s film, 'Prithviraj' is garnering a massive response with its newly-launched trailer
The Queen's schedule is expected to go through some major changes as she recently suffered a sprained back
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exposed the palace in their interview with Oprah Winfrey