Rani Mukherjee says daughter Adira 'rolled and laughed' while watching 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Indian actor Rani Mukherjee says daughter Adira has approved her upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2.
Speaking in a recent interview, Rani, who awaits her film this week revealed that her 5-year-old daughter loved watching the comedy-drama.
“She thoroughly loved it,” Rani exclaimed.“It was amazing to see her reaction to what I have done. She was laughing and rolling over while doing so. Making her laugh fills my heart with happiness. She had the best time, and it means the world to me.”
Talking further about the film, Rani revealed: “It is a true blue comedy that you can enjoy with your family. It is a good, clean film that is hard to come by. The industry no longer makes such universal films."
