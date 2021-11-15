Prince Charles to undergo name change after he becomes King: report

The heir apparent will have the opportunity to pick a new name for himself once he assumes power. File footage

Prince Charles will not be known as King Charles once he takes the throne after Queen Elizabeth II.



The heir apparent will have the opportunity to pick a new name for himself once he assumes power as the monarch of England.

According to Express UK, Charles actually has two options available; he can take the traditional route to his "regnal title," and become King Charles III.

However, if he doesn’t go the traditional route, he may adopt a new kingly name. His full name is Charles Philip Arthur George, which means that as King, Charles can adopt any of the names in the full title.



In this regard, he could choose to become King George VII or King Philip, as well and he would not be the first King to do so.

His grandfather, King George VI (father of Queen Elizabeth II) took on the regnal title of George upon ascending the throne, though throughout his life most of his nearest and dearest called him by his first name, Albert.



Similarly, King Edward VII and King Edward the VII chose Edward as their regnal titles despite growing up using their first names, Albert and David, respectively.