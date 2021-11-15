Taika Waititi, Rita Ora give major couple goals at the 2021 MTV EMAs red carpet

Waititi turning both photographer and personal assistant for Ora at the EMA red carpet

It seems like Taika Waititi is not just an Oscar-winning filmmaker but also an award-winning boyfriend to singer Rita Ora!

Waititi, 46, was the ultimate beau at the 2021 MTV European Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, November 14, turning both photographer and personal assistant for Ora, 30, in front of the press, reported E! News.

As Ora posed on the red carpet in a feathered top and matching pants, Waititi went down on his knees with a DSLR to get the perfect shot of his girl.

Photo: E! News

The Jojo Rabbit director also whipped out his own phone to snap pictures of Ora.

If that was not enough, Waititi rose to the occasion to help Ora with her feathered train, smoothening and holding it up as she walked.

Photo: E! News

Talk about a dramatic couple’s moment on the red carpet!

Waititi and Ora were first linked in April 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in August at the Suicide Squad 2 premiere.