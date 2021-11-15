Taika Waititi, Rita Ora give major couple goals at the 2021 MTV EMAs red carpet

It seems like Taika Waititi is not just an Oscar-winning filmmaker but also an award-winning boyfriend to singer Rita Ora!
Waititi, 46, was the ultimate beau at the 2021 MTV European Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, November 14, turning both photographer and personal assistant for Ora, 30, in front of the press, reported E! News.
As Ora posed on the red carpet in a feathered top and matching pants, Waititi went down on his knees with a DSLR to get the perfect shot of his girl.
The Jojo Rabbit director also whipped out his own phone to snap pictures of Ora.
If that was not enough, Waititi rose to the occasion to help Ora with her feathered train, smoothening and holding it up as she walked.
Talk about a dramatic couple’s moment on the red carpet!
Waititi and Ora were first linked in April 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in August at the Suicide Squad 2 premiere.
Boris Johnson updates fans and citizens on the current health status of Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle ‘ridiculous’ for thinking her path away from the Firm leads to the White House
Prince Harry accused of turning his back on the same privilege that’s given him a voice
Prince Harry is under fire for ‘selling himself to the devil’ for the sake of his Netflix deal
Taylor Swift teases the release of her upcoming debut alongside first-time director Blake Lively
Meghan Markle’s texts regarding the ‘constant berating’ Prince Harry endures have come to light