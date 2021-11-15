The Firm told they can sue Netflix for libel over ‘The Crown’: report

A number of close friends have sought legal aid on behalf of the Royal Family and their investigations have revealed that they hold the right to sue Netflix’s The Crown for libel.



Insiders close to the Royal Family’s inner circle have brought this news forward.

According to the findings made to The Sun, the Royal Family reserves the right to file a lawsuit against Netflix.

The inside source also went on to say, “Friends of the Royal Family sought legal advice.”

“The advice they received would also apply to the Royal Family. Although this is not direct legal advice given to the Queen and her family — they have been made aware of this advice.”

The main reason for all of this is because “This series will be the most controversial ever. It deals with events that are still incredibly raw for many.”

A separate source told the outlet, “The Queen’s lawyers have been keeping a close eye on everything. Given Harry’s money-spinning deal, The Crown has become even more of a talking point.”

“Worryingly, a lot of people, especially Americans, seem to think it is effectively a documentary — and much of the drama hasn’t exactly been flattering from a royal perspective. But these are real people and many are still alive. The next series could potentially be very damaging.”