Prince Harry called out for ‘selling his soul to the devil’: report

Prince Harry has come under fire for allegedly having ‘sold himself to the devil’ with the Netflix deal.



This claim’s been made by royal correspondent Rupert Bell and during his interview with talkRADIO he was quoted saying, "He's got a £112million dollar deal with Netflix and I imagine it's quite hard for him to extract himself from it.

"His feeling is probably to stay quiet because hopefully, it might go away.

"Clearly, I haven't seen this episode of The Crown and the way they are treating Diana in the new series, this was always going to be the problem for The Crown when it got nearer to home.

"It is difficult but he has now sold himself to the 'devil' Netflix for $112million and he's got an expensive lifestyle, he's also got to produce some goods in terms of the content but it isn't rushing out at the moment.”

Before concluding he added, “So he's in a very difficult position and presumably, they are loathe to get rid of that deal."