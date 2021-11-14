Rajkummar Rao goes down on one knee to propose to Patralekhaa: Watch Video

Indian actor Rajkummar Rao is proposing to his ladylove Patralekhaa.
The White Tiger star went down on one knee during his engagement ceremony with the actor on Saturday night. The up-close event was attended by filmmaker Farah Khan and fellow actor Saqib Saleem.
“Patralekhaa, will you marry me?” asks Rajkummar Rao in a viral video, inviting Patralekhaa to also bend down to sit and ask, “Rajkummar Rao, will you marry me?” The lovebirds then exchange rings and head over for a dance performance.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are expected to tie the knot around friends and family in November.
