Samantha Markle to sue Meghan Markle over privacy infringement, defamation

Samantha Markle is currently looking into legalities and is hoping to launch an official lawsuit against Meghan Markle in both the US and UK.



The lawsuit in question accuses the royal of infringing on Samantha’s private life, as well as defamation, libel and slander” and even a “breach of privacy”.



Samantha made this revelation herself during her interview with the Sunday Times.

There she was quoted saying, “I’m speaking to one lawyer in England and one in the US as there are different statutory windows and different issues.”

It all occurred after Samantha admitted she was ‘shocked’ over Meghan’s Court of Appeal apology, an apology that was in direct opposition to her former demands for privacy.

The biography in question, Finding Freedom claims Samantha “dropped out of high school” and had “never had a relationship with either of them.”

It also revealed, “Upon Meghan dating Harry, Samantha changed her name back to Markle and began a career creating stories to sell to the press. She had lost custody of all three of her children from different fathers.”

Before concluding she also explained the reasons for her decision and admitted, "I’m looking at suing for defamation in the US. In the UK, I’m looking at a breach of privacy and data privacy act breach because the statutory window for defamation is only one year in the UK.”

“Jason Knauf is subpoenable and the messages to [him] are evidence she was libelling and slandering me. Anything to keep this family quiet was my sister’s motto. It’s horrible.”