Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘upstaging’ the Queen with Remembrance Day brag

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got called out for their alleged ‘insolence’ in trying to upstage the Queen on Remembrance Day.



This claim’s been made by The Mirror’s royal editor, Russell Myers on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.

There he was quoted saying, “Perhaps they shouldn’t have been in the photos. If you’d just had their backs and another picture of the wreath they’d laid, I think that would have been appropriate.”

“It’s just, I think, the criticism labelled at them, saying that once again had been made about themselves is a case to answer, unfortunately.”

Before concluding he added, "Because I was just shocked at the number of photographs that were then put out to the world’s media.”