Meghan Markle and Harry learn Dari words from Afghan students

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet Afghan refugees in US

By Web Desk
November 13, 2021
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry  met Afghan refugees during their recent trip to  McGuire Air Force BaseDuring in New Jersey. 

The Duke and Duchess of the Sussex also spent time at Task Force Liberty, home to over 10,000 Afghan refugees.

The couple spoke with women who recently arrived at the base, which provides transportation, temporary housing, medical care, and support for evacuees.

According to Omid Scobie, the couple also spent time with Afghan children at school, joining a conversational English class (where they used markers to teach words for colours), learning Dari words (like “Tashakur,” which means “Thank you”) and even leading a round of “Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes”.

A spokesperson said Harry and Meghan ended their visit praising the teachers’ “tireless efforts” and reminded them to take care of themselves.