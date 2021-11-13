Brooke Shields details painful incident: ’I just started screaming’

Model Brooke Shields refused to treat her broken leg with prescription painkillers after coming out with a staph infection.



The model had undergone several surgeries to fix the injury and would take only over-the-counter drugs like Tylenol during her recovery period.

In an interview with People Magazine, Shields said, "I didn’t want to leave the hospital with no pain, get home and think I was dying because the pain was excruciating, I was like, ‘I’d rather have excruciating pain in the hospital.”

"[I wanted to] get used to it and understand what’s pain and what’s further injury, because what happens is when you start to feel pain, you think you’re injured again, but you might not be as injured.”

Shields still has a lot of bone pain but has come a long way in her recovery.

The actress was fortunate to come out alive after a deadly gym accident, "I flew up in the air with such force, and I landed so heavy and so hard and with such musculature and such velocity and such heights on my hip. I don't remember how I was, I just started screaming. I was just screaming, And I've never screamed like that. Not even in childbirth."

She signed off by saying, "If I can turn it into anything positive or I can teach my girls, yeah, stuff's gonna happen in your life. And how you respond is gonna define you. Adversity will reveal you. It won't make you as much as it will reveal you. 'Cause you see who you are, you see what you're made up of."