Dakota Johnson says Alfred Hitchcock 'ruined' grandmother Tippi Hedren's career

American actor Dakota Johnson is calling out late director Alfred Hitchcock for sexually assaulting her grandmother, actress Tippi Hedren, eventually putting an end to her career.
Speaking in the The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast, Dakota revealed that her grandmother was forced to offer unprofessional advantages to the director for career progression.
"She's always been really honest and firm about standing up for yourself. That's what she did," the Fifty Shades actor said. "[Alfred] Hitchcock ruined her career because she didn't want to sleep with him, and he terrorized her. He was never held accountable."
Hedren worked with the director in the 1963 film The Birds as well as 1964's Marnie.
Dakota continued, "It's completely unacceptable for people in a position of power to wield that power over someone in a weaker position, no matter the industry."
"It's hard to talk about because she's my grandmother. You don't want to imagine somebody taking advantage of your grandmother," the actor elaborated.
