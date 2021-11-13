Taylor Swift’s scarf is still in possession of Jake Gyllenhaal’s friend Andrew Burnap?

Jake Gyllenhaal’s friend Andrew Burnap surprised netizens on Friday with his claim of still having the scarf with him at which Taylor Swift hinted at in her new song All Too Well.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner is garnering a massive response for her re-recorded version of the track, taking a dig at her ex-beau.

As the singer serenaded her break-up tale, Gyllenhaal’s friend found something familiar between the lyrics.

With reference to ‘a scarf’ Swift mentioned at the beginning of the song, Burnap Tweeted on Friday, “this is gonna sound crazy and you will definitely think I’m kidding but I’m not.”

“I think I am in possession of that scarf,” @McDrewBur revealed.

The lyrics in question here are, “And I, left my scarf there at your sister’s house.... And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

The Guilty actor got candid about his connection with Burnap on The Howard Stern Show when he expressed, “I know Andrew who won.... When he went up, I threw my hands around him. I was so excited for him.”