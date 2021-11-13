Lady Gaga reveals that Tony Bennett dislikes Martin Scorsese movies

Lady Gaga, while talking about her upcoming movie House of Gucci, revealed that Tony Bennett doesn’t appreciate Martin Scorsese’ movies.

During the post-screening of the movie in Los Angeles on Thursday night, a Q&A session proved to be an interesting one.

A Star is Born actor shared that Bennett, 95, gave her an ‘input’ on her portrayal of Reggiani in the movie.

The 20-time Grammy winner reportedly told the actor to not follow an Italian ‘caricature’ for the role-play.

Gaga revealed that Bennett is ‘not a fan of Martin Scorsese’s film’ due to its stereotypes about Italians.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted the actor, “He famously talks about his distaste for Marty Scorsese’s films. How much he dislikes the way that Italians are portrayed in crime.”

“Tony does not fully talk to me about this right now (due to) the state that he’s in (with Alzheimer’s), which is probably best for me, but I’ve tried to explain it to him,” she added.