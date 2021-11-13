Travis Scott couldn’t have prevented Astroworld tragedy, rapper's new spokeswoman opens up

Travis Scott’s new spokeswoman on Friday opened up on the rapper being held responsible for the mass causality at the Astroworld music festival.
The Goosebumps rapper has been in hot waters since October 5 when a crowd show during his performance at the event killed nine people and left more than 300 injured.
However, a former Baltimore Mayor, Staphanie Rawlings-Blake appeared on a CBS Mornings, turning down the claims that Scott could have stopped the incident from happening.
The spokesperson said, “They have a 59-page operations plan, and it clearly says the only two people that are, have the authority to stop the concert, were the executive producer and the concert producer.”
The former mayor also stated, “He was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution.”
Meanwhile, Rawling-Blake also shared that the rapper did not know about the horrific incident.
She said, “They were trying to figure out what was going on. It was hours and hours after the concert when they actually found out the tragedy, how the tragedy unfolded.”
LGBTQ organizations, Netflix employees and some Duke Ellington students criticized Chappelle’s latest special
Taylor Swift weighs in on her love for best friend Selena Gomez
Meghan Markle’s former aide regretted his initial silence after the ruling
Prince Harry has been called for trying to 'trash the country he fought for'
Experts fear Queen Elizabeth will be taking ‘the high road’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry title rift
Prince Charles under fire for calling Princess Diana ‘an idiot’ in unearthed clips