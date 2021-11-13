Travis Scott couldn’t have prevented Astroworld tragedy, rapper's new spokeswoman opens up

Travis Scott’s new spokeswoman on Friday opened up on the rapper being held responsible for the mass causality at the Astroworld music festival.

The Goosebumps rapper has been in hot waters since October 5 when a crowd show during his performance at the event killed nine people and left more than 300 injured.

However, a former Baltimore Mayor, Staphanie Rawlings-Blake appeared on a CBS Mornings, turning down the claims that Scott could have stopped the incident from happening.

The spokesperson said, “They have a 59-page operations plan, and it clearly says the only two people that are, have the authority to stop the concert, were the executive producer and the concert producer.”

The former mayor also stated, “He was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution.”

Meanwhile, Rawling-Blake also shared that the rapper did not know about the horrific incident.

She said, “They were trying to figure out what was going on. It was hours and hours after the concert when they actually found out the tragedy, how the tragedy unfolded.”