Royal family plunges into new crisis?

Royal Family may face new challenges as Prince Charles' right-hand man resigned on Thursday over his alleged involvement in 'cash for honours' scandal.

The Queen's eldest son and heir to the British throne seemed to be little upset as his lose aide - who worked beside him for 40 years, has dramatically resigned from his role as CEO of the The Prince’s Foundation amid amid a ‘cash for honours’ inquiry.



Michael's resignation, according to the royal commentators may add to the worries of the future king and his family.

The 59-year-old stood down as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation after questions were raised in the autumn about the awarding of a CBE to a Saudi billionaire in 2016.

It was alleged that the Saudi man had sent thousands of pounds to fixers with links to the Prince of Wales on assurances that he could receive the honour.

Mahfouz, who has been one of the most prolific donors to the prince’s charities, has categorically denied any wrongdoing.

Fawcett has also been accused of offering to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for Mahfouz, was said to be ‘heartbroken’ and ‘shattered’ by events.

Michael Fawcett was considered one of the most powerful and influential figures in the Prince of Wales’ court.