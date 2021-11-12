Kanye West pays tribute to mother Donda in heartfelt post



Singer Kanye West paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother Donda with an adorable childhood picture.



It has been 14 years since Donda passed away.

The Flashing Lights singer took to his Instagram handle to remember his late mother with an endearing post.

In the picture Donda was spotted wearing a brown shirt with a pair of matching gold earrings.





The post garnered around a million likes.

For the unversed, Donda died due to a heart attack after undergoing liposuction and breast reduction at the age of 58.

Kanye shared a loving bond with his mother.