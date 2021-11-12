Watch: Beyoncé drops full version of powerful track 'Be Alive'

American singer Beyoncé has released full version of much-awaited song Be Alive.

The track, which the singer has crooned for Will Smith's film King Richard centers around Richard Williams—father of Venus and Serena Williams.

The song, which was first previewed during the trailer of the movie is out now. Speaking about the sing earlier, Smith revealed that it was a perfect match for the film.

'The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,' the two-time Oscar winner, 53, told Entertainment Weekly.

King Richard will officially premiere on November 19.

