Britney Spears' conservatorship case judgement: Singer optimistic about ruling

Pop superstar Britney Spears is hoping to be released from 13-year conservatorship, asking fans to pray for her.

The 39-year-old star's conservatorship, the legal arrangement that has controlled many aspects of her life since 2008, could be ended by a judge later.

The singer has urged the court to terminate the guardianship, which was set up by her father 13 years ago, calling it "abusive", and fans who have campaigned to #FreeBritney are likely to gather outside the LA court for historic ruling.

On the other hands, Britney's father has said it was "necessary", but has agreed it is now time for her "to re-take control of her life".



Britney previously claimed that she had been drugged, forced to perform against her will and prevented from getting married and having more children.

The Toxic singer told her 35 million Instagram followers: "I haven't prayed for something more in my life.



Britney Spears added "I know I've said some things on my Insta out of anger and I'm sorry but I'm only human... and I believe you'd feel the same way if you were me!"

It is not known whether she will appear in court in person on Friday or speak on the phone, as she did in June. That testimony led her father to agree to step aside, after she told the court the arrangement had "traumatised" her.



Judge Brenda Penny will decide on Britney's request to end it, which is not opposed by any of the parties involved. However, the formal termination may be delayed if Los Angeles County Superior Court decides Britney Spears should have a mental health evaluation, a common step before ending a conservatorship.