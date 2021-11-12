Kim Kardashian slowly 'falling for' Pete Davidson, dishes insider

The KKW beauty founder is more than just friends with the SNL comedian, said the source

Kim Kardashian is apparently allured by Pete Davidson and is falling for him, an insider revealed.



"He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens," said the source.

Kim and Pete started sent tongues wagging after sparking romance rumours, having being seen seen holding hands on a roller-coaster at Knott's Scary Farm during the Halloween.

They then had dinner together two nights in a row while Kardashian was visiting New York City, once alone in Davidson's native Staten Island, and once with friends in Manhattan.

Earlier, a source revealed the mother of four cannot seem to help but fall for Pete because of how charming he is.