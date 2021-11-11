Rashmika Mandanna oozes in black in latest post

Actress Rashmika Mandanna flaunted her look in black in a mesmerizing photoshoot on social media.



The actress enjoys a massive fan following and never fails to allure fans with her style.

The Mission Majnu star took to Instagram and shared her gorgeous photo which took the gram by storm and captioned it, "Mood" along with a black heart emoticon.





In the pictures, the actress opted for a glam look with edgy makeup paired with a stunning leather jacket.

Her hair was tied into a neat ponytail and the stunning statement earrings added more to her beauty.