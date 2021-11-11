 
close
Thursday November 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Zendaya stuns in bright red two-piece outfit at 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, see pics

The event became more glamorous when Zendaya stepped in a Vera Wang Haute couture outfit

By Web Desk
November 11, 2021
Zendaya stuns in bright red two-piece outfit at 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, see pics
Zendaya stuns in bright red two-piece outfit at 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, see pics

Zendaya turned into a style statement in bright red two-piece as she graced the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday.

The star-studded event became more glamorous when the Euphoria star stepped in The Grill restaurant in a Vera Wang Haute couture outfit.

The 25-year-old star adorned a red bandeau bra top paired with long ‘bubble waist’ column skirt.

Zendaya stuns in bright red two-piece outfit at 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, see pics

Adding a gleaming highlight to her look, the actor chose a 60 carats diamond set by Bulgari.

Zendaya stuns in bright red two-piece outfit at 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, see pics

The matching tennis necklace and bracelets along with the layered rings helped Zendaya steal the spotlight.

Zendaya stuns in bright red two-piece outfit at 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, see pics

The Dune actor was given the 'Fashion Icon' award, making her the youngest person to ever receive the honor. 

Zendaya stuns in bright red two-piece outfit at 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, see pics