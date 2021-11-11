Zendaya stuns in bright red two-piece outfit at 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, see pics

Zendaya turned into a style statement in bright red two-piece as she graced the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday.

The star-studded event became more glamorous when the Euphoria star stepped in The Grill restaurant in a Vera Wang Haute couture outfit.

The 25-year-old star adorned a red bandeau bra top paired with long ‘bubble waist’ column skirt.

Adding a gleaming highlight to her look, the actor chose a 60 carats diamond set by Bulgari.

The matching tennis necklace and bracelets along with the layered rings helped Zendaya steal the spotlight.

The Dune actor was given the 'Fashion Icon' award, making her the youngest person to ever receive the honor.



