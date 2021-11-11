Kim Kardashian achieves another milestone as a businesswoman

Reality star Kim Kardashian West's latest collection has racked up a jaw-dropping sales numbers within minutes.

The mom-of-four's new collaboration with Fendi, which they started on Tuesday, made a whopping $1 million within the first minute of its launch.

It has reportedly become Kim's most successful launch for the brand. SKIMS and Fendi executives are reportedly planning to celebrate the milestone.

Kim's latest collection features fitting dresses and tops that start at $950. Leggings retail for $1,100 and the collection also features a $2,950 puffer jacket just in time for winter. It also includes swimsuits in the logo print, and a leather wrap dress in eight shades selling for $4,200.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum began working with Fendi artistic director Kim Jones after hearing women in his office liked her garments.