Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock poses with her twins in new picture

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 1/3 of UK girl band Little Mix, surprised fans on Wednesday with a rare picture of herself posing with her three-month-old twins.
The 30-year-old singer shared a sneak-peek into her life as a new mom on her Instagram, posing away with her twin babies at Cliveden House in Taplow.
She can be seen looking away from the camera, while pushing a khaki-green twin pram carrying her twins in it. Pinnock shared a photo of her delicious afternoon tea tray filled with assorted tarts and pastries.
“Oh we do love an autumnal setting @hannahlisab beautiful couple of days with the bestie and cubbies,” she captioned the pictures, also tagging her friend Hannah.
Pinnock has kept the identity of her kids, including their names and gender, carefully under wraps, telling The Telegraph in an earlier interview, “I’m just gonna keep it to myself.”
The Confetti singer welcomed her twins with fiancé Andre Gray in August 2021.
