Kate Middleton opens new galleries at the Imperial War Museum

Kate Middleton opened two new galleries at the Imperial War Museum in London on Wednesday, reported Hello magazine.
The Duchess of Cambridge showed up to the museum ahead of Remembrance Day to open The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries.
She also paid a visit to the Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors exhibition, which features photographs of Holocaust survivors Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank that the Duchess took at Kensington Palace in January 2020.
The photographs were released to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.
In true Middleton fashion, the 39-year-old opted to repeat an Alexander McQueen blouse, paired with a navy coat and trousers by Catherine Walker.
She also sported a poppy on her coat to commemorate Remembrance Day on Thursday.
