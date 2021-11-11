Kris Jenner gushes over her ‘amazing partner’ Corey Gamble on his birthday

Kris Jenner can’t stop gushing over her long-time beau, Corey Gamble on his 41st birthday.
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the Keeping up with the Kardashians alum penned down a swoon-worthy birthday wish.
The 66-year-old socialite handpicked a series of couple’s gorgeous pictures to complement Gamble’s special day.
“Happy birthday to my love @coreygamble” she captioned the post.
“You are the most amazing partner, best friend, confidant, travel aficionado, therapist, problem solver, golf buddy, protector, advisor, and the best, most wonderful man to my kids and my grandkids!,” she added.
The mother of six also expressed love for her other-half, stating, “You are such a special part of my heart and soul and I love you so very much babe.”
She concluded the birthday message on a thank you note. “Thank you for all you are in my life!! I am truly blessed," the caption read.
Gamble also received love-filled messages from Kim Kardashian and Kloe Kardashian as he turned a year older.
Kim wrote on her IG story, “I'm so grateful to have u in our lives taking such good care of my mom! Couldn't ask for a better step dad lol."
