Amitabh Bachchan reveals ‘showbiz’ secret with a quirky twist

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user. The superstar, who often shares fun anecdotes from his showbiz journey, has once again, managed to strike a chord with fans in his latest post.

Recently, the Piku actor took to his Instagram handle to reveal a show business secret. He simply shared a picture, in which the actor's back is facing the camera and added a twist to it. Donning an all-black ensemble including a black leather jacket and trousers, Big B shared a quirky caption.

He wrote, “In show business, you never show your back to the audience...Unless you are wanting to show something else.”

In the shared picture, the Badla actor, 79, could be seen flaunting his neon light shoes, which he referred in the caption.

As soon as Big B dropped the post, the Gully Boy star, Ranveer Singh, shared a comment on the post. He wrote, ‘The G,’ along with a crown emoticon.

This is not the first time; the Pink actor has shared his thing for the sneakers. He wrote in his blog that he has been wearing customized shoes and slippers that not only add to his style but also take care of his fractured toe.

On the work front, Mr. Bachchan has a number of films lined up for release. He will be seen in Brahmastra, Jhund, May Day and Goodbye. The actor will also be seen in remake of the Hollywood film The Intern opposite Deepika Padukone.