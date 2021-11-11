Kris Jenner worried for Kylie Jenner ‘losing millions’ amid Astroworld incident?

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Kris Jenner is reportedly worried for her 24-year-old daughter, Kylie Jenner 'losing millions'.

According to The Sun, the beauty mogul might lose her business partnership amid Travis Scott’s Astroworld incident.

Quoting its source, the outlet revealed that the mid-concert stampede is likely to negatively impact Jenner’s brand image.

“Kylie feels the weight of this and more than anything wants to do right by the victim,” the source stated.

“I know people do not think she cares but she really does. At the same time, she's a businesswoman responsible for the livelihood of a lot of people,” added the publication.

“She feels like she's in a lose-lose situation because she wants to take time to respect the victims from Astroworld but at the same time, she employs a lot of people.”

The source hinted that the brand is keeping their promotions low for the time being to respect the victims of the tragic incident however ‘the longer her companies go without promotion, the more sales go down.’

“We're talking potentially millions of dollars in losses," the insider added.

The outlet claimed that the mother of one is ‘working closely with her mom, as both her manager but she's also leaning on for emotional support.’

“Kris is in crisis mode and still figuring out how to handle this best," the source added.

However, Kylie's representative has refuted the claims that the outlet's information is incorrect.