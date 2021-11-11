Benedict Cumberbatch nearly passed on ‘dated and sexist’ Doctor Strange role

Hollywood A-lister Benedict Cumberbatch has made his mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his role as Doctor Strange.

That being said, some fans may not be aware of the fact that the iconic role was almost passed on by the Sherlock star.

The Avengers: Endgame actor made this revelation himself during an interview with Esquire.

"I kind of had my doubts about it, from just going into the comics. I thought, 'This is a very dated, sexist character,'" he said.

"And it's very tied up in that crossover, that kind of East meets West occultism movement of the '60s and '70s."

"They sort of sold me on the bigger picture, on 'Oh no, don't worry, this will be very much a character of his time. And, yes, he has attitude problems… but this is what we envisage,'” he went on to explain.

"They came back and said, 'We don't want anyone else to do it,'" he added.