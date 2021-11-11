Adele sheds light on the origins of ‘Hello’: ‘It’s an ode’

Singer and songwriter Adele recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on the origin story of her hit single Hello.
The singer got candid about it all while speaking to Oprah Winfrey, ahead of her Adele One Night Only concert special concert.
"I'm always going to start with Hello,” the singer started off by saying.
"It'd be a bit weird if it was like, halfway through the set, you know? So yeah, I'm starting with it."
Hello was "the beginning of me trying to find myself, and I hadn't figured out yet what it was that I had to do for that."
“When I wrote it, it was a real ode to like, little me, older me, all of these things. It's just a song about like, 'I'm still here.' Like, 'Hi, I'm still here, I still exist in every aspect of my life.' "
