Kanye West avoids hitting back at Soulja, shares screenshot of his text

Kanye West on Wednesday shared a screenshot of his text he sent to Soulja Boy to apologise for not using his verse.
“Yo it’s Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse,” Ye texted.
Soulja Boy responded, “Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted.”
This comes days after Kanye West aka Ye revealed that he took Soulja Boy off Donda because he didn't like his verse.
Before Kanye's apology, Soulja clapped back at Kanye for his comments about leaving him off "Remote Control" on his livestream.
In his livestream, the rapper hurled abuses at Kanye for dropping him from his album.
Harry and his wife Meghan have pursued a life of high-profile advocacy and are now based in the United States after...
Britney Spears has given some major news as she gears up to walk down the aisle and say 'I do' to longtime boyfriend...
Nanjiani, who stars as Kingo in the Marvel flick, was a surprise guest at an 'Eternals' screening
Travis Scott's Astroworld saw eight dead with many injured when the crowd began to surge
Scott has been paid "outrageous amount of money" to join the family for brand new show
Paul Rudd joked that his wife was 'probably not telling the truth'