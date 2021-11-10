Kanye West avoids hitting back at Soulja, shares screenshot of his text

Kanye West on Wednesday shared a screenshot of his text he sent to Soulja Boy to apologise for not using his verse.

“Yo it’s Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse,” Ye texted.

Soulja Boy responded, “Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted.”

This comes days after Kanye West aka Ye revealed that he took Soulja Boy off Donda because he didn't like his verse.

Before Kanye's apology, Soulja clapped back at Kanye for his comments about leaving him off "Remote Control" on his livestream.

In his livestream, the rapper hurled abuses at Kanye for dropping him from his album.