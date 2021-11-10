 
close
Wednesday November 10, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kanye West avoids hitting back at Soulja, shares screenshot of his text

Kanye West said he should have informed Soulja that he is not going to use his verse

By Web Desk
November 10, 2021
Kanye West avoids hitting back at Soulja, shares screenshot of his text

Kanye West on Wednesday shared a screenshot of his text he sent to Soulja Boy to apologise for not using his verse.

“Yo it’s Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse,” Ye texted.

Soulja Boy responded, “Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted.”

This comes days after Kanye West aka Ye revealed that  he took Soulja Boy off Donda because he didn't like his verse.

Kanye West avoids hitting back at Soulja, shares screenshot of his text

Before Kanye's apology, Soulja clapped back at Kanye for his comments about leaving him off "Remote Control" on his livestream.

In his livestream, the rapper hurled abuses at Kanye for  dropping him from his album.