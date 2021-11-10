Shah Rukh Khan to resume shoot schedules with Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan will soon become busy with his action film Atlee’s shoot according to recent reports.
Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had been involved with his son’s drug scandal and had stepped back from his usual busy shooting activities, but now it seemed he was ready to resume the filming of the action drama Atlee.
According to Times Of India, Khan will be back on sets by November 21. It was said that Nayanthara will be a part of the film, however, there were rumours circulating that he was no longer partaking in the project. The viral gossip is now proven to be false.
The action-packed thriller also stars Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in prominent roles and is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.
While Khan plays a double role, Nayanthara will grace the screen as an investigative officer.
Scott has been paid "outrageous amount of money" to join the family for brand new show
Paul Rudd joked that his wife was 'probably not telling the truth'
'There’s quite a few films of mine I’ve actually never seen,' says Angelina Jolie
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly planning to move from their apartment in Kensington Palace
'It is Ahad and it has always been Ahad,' quips Bilal Abbas
'I personally wasn't a huge fan until I met him,' revealed Zayn Malik