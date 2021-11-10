When Scott Disick only agreed to join new Kardashian show if he 'got paid a lot'

American TV personality Scott Disick is returning to Hulu's new Kardashian reality show.
As per US weekly, the eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex has been paid "outrageous amount of money" to join the family for brand new show.
Amongst many conditions to come back, Us Weekly shared that Scott maintained he would only join the show if he "got paid a lot".
Scott and Kourtney share three children together; Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and six-year-old Reign.
Skims founder Kim Kardashian also confirmed the 38-year-old's addition in the upcoming series.
"@ScottDisick is coming with us to Hulu sooooooo I get it BUT he will be back!!" wrote Kim on her Instagram.
