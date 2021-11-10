Bilal Abbas reveals who Sajal Aly calls the most during shooting

Actor Bilal Abbas Khan is dishing out co-star Sajal Aly's phone habits on set.
The duo, that is currently waiting for the theatrical release of film Khel Khel Mein, recently joined host Nida Yasir for an exclusive interview.
Answering a series of questions about one another, Bilal Abbas touched upon the most called number on Sajal Aly's mobile phone.
"Who does Sajal call the most?" asked Nida Yasir.
"Sms, call, video call, everything is for Ahad Raza Mir," quipped Bilal, making Sajal blush.
When Nida asked if Sajal is ever found talking to younger sister Saboor, the Pyar Ke Sadqay star replied, "It is Ahad and it has always been Ahad."
Emily vouched for Davidson's charm amid rumours of him dating Kim Kardashian
The Big Little Lies actress turned to Instagram to slam news outlets for “disparaging” Rodgers
Film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.
'I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am,' said Thomas Markle Jr
Rhea extended a plea to get her accounts defreezed, stating that she is 'an actor/model by profession'
The famed host assured her fans that she’s ‘doing everything she can to get back to work’