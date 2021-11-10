From Katrina Kaif to Reese Witherspoon: Celebrities congratulate Malala on getting married

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousufzai is officially married!

The female education activist has tied the knot with Asser Malik, the operations manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Centre.



The 24-year-old shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram this Tuesday.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she captioned alongside her photos in a peach wedding dress.

Malala was quick to garner praises from celebrities and famous personalities across the world.



“Congratulations,” global star Priyanka Chopra wrote, adding heart emoticons. Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon also poured in love for the blushing bride “Congratulations on this wonderful moment!”

“Congratulations,” wrote Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. YouTuber Lilly Singh also dropped a bunch of heart emoticons commenting, “Congrats!!!!”

Pakistani star Zara Noor Abbas also sent love for Malala. “I am so happy for you. Congratulations to you sweetheart. ”Social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen wrote, “OMG MASHAALLAH! Congratulations.” Singer Meesha Shafi wrote, “Buhat buhat Mubarik (many many congratulations) @malala.” Actor Adnan Malik added, “Beautiful! Love & blessings to both of you.”